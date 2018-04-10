Real Madrid Vs Juventus- How to watch online, streaming information, Probable lineups

Defending Champions League winners Real Madrid will be quietly confident of getting the better of Italian side Juventus to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.



Zidane’s side impressed in the first-leg winning the contest 3-0. Whilst the tie will be eternally known for the stunning overhead kick scored by Ronaldo. Coincidently the Portuguese striker who has scored in every Champions League game this season is set for the 150th appearance in the competition. One absentee for Real will be club captain Sergio Ramos who is suspended.



Whilst for Juventus, last season’s finalists will be hoping for an early goal to upset Real and will draw some inspiration from fellow Italians Roma who overturned a 4-1 first-leg deficit to dump out Barcelona on away goals just 24 hours ago. However, they will be without midfielders Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur through suspension.



As ever you can watch all the action from Wednesday’s Champions League games Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



Over the weekend Real drew 1-1 with local rivals Atletico in ‘El Derbi’ Los Blancos took the lead thanks to Ronaldo, before being pegged back by a goal from Antoine Griezmann. The Champions League represents the only piece of silverware on offer for Zidane, and understandably the French coach rested a number of key players, including taking off Ronaldo mid-way through the second half.



As for Juventus, they put aside their mid-week humiliation at the hands of Real with a comfortable 4-2 win over bottom of the table Benevento. With Dybala grabbing a hat-trick, it is widely expected that Juan Cuadrado will replace the Argentine playmaker in the squad.



TIME AND LOCATION



The match Real Madrid Vs Juventus is scheduled on Wednesday the 11th of April at 21H45 Mecca time, at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid.



HOW TO WATCH ON TV AND STREAMING



Real Madrid Vs Juventus will be broadcast live exclusively on beIN SPORTS HD12. The match will also be seen in streaming with beIN CONNECT



PROBABLE LINEUPS



Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Casemiro, Varane, Marcelo; Kovačić, Modrić, Kroos; Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema



Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanić, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Higuaín, Douglas Costa



As ever, you can watch all the action on Wednesday live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.