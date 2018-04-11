Mitch Freeley

Live Updates!

Second Half

87- Ronaldo is looking for a penalty! Real's number 7 tumbles under the challenge of Mandžukić. Michael Oliver plays on.

85- Five minutes to go! I have a feeling this is going to extra-time (famous last words)

83- Free-kick for Juventus from 35 yards out. Vallejo gets a yellow for the challenge It's quickly taken. Navas reads it and scuttles across to gather the misplaced pass.

80- Yellow card for Marcello for his challenge on Douglas Costa. Deserved.

79- Real are going for this here! Throwing in plenty of crosses into the box. It's all too easy for Chiellini who is heading everything away!

77- Isco denied by a super Buffon save! A lovely finger-tip stop by the Italian. Real go close from the resulting corner! Verane has a shot on the turn, which spins wide!

75- Heading into the final 15 minutes here in Madrid! I wonder how this is going to play out! As it stands we are heading to extra-time.

74- Curious sub from Real. Modric has been taken off. Kovačić replaces the midfielder.

73- Ronaldo's shot creeps past the far post for a corner. It's wasted.

71- Another yellow for Juventus. Douglas Costa goes into the book for a lunging tackle gone wrong on Asensio.

67- Alex Sandro trips over Vazquez this looks like a dangerous position on the left side of the box. Asensio curls the free-kick wide.

66- Yellow for Alex Sandro for his tackle on Ronaldo.

64- This has been perfect from Juventus so far! It's a corner for the Italians. Real clear.

60- GOAL! JUVENTUS! 3-0! Oh my goodness! Cross from Costa, Navas fumbles and Matuidi bundles the ball into the net. As it stands we are going to extra-time!

55- Patient play for Real. It eventually ends with a cross to Ronaldo, his drilled shot is calmly taken by Buffon.

52- Tetchy stuff from Real at the moment. Asensio knocks a ball to the near post. Buffon parries the ball away.

50- Half chance for Juventus. Alex Sandro crosses the ball to Mandžukić, Real just get the ball away.

48- Douglas Costa has been the best player on the pitch for my money. A scampering run from the Brazilian ends with a shot flying well over.

46- Nearly an immediate impact from the subs! Asensio links up with Vazquez on the left wing. Juve get the ball away

45- Real have made some substitutes at the break. Vazquez and Asensio have come on, Bale and Casemiro make way.

Peep- Juventus all in yellow get the second-half underway.

First Half

Half-time- It's all going to plan for Juventus so far! Two headers from Mandžukić give the Italians the lead. They need a goal now to force extra-time (providing Real don't score)

45- Post Madrid! Chiellini pulls down Ronaldo. Dangerous free-kick territory. Varane thumps a header off the post! Its the last action of the half!

43- Real Madrid break, Ronaldo tumbles to the turf in the penalty box. He wants a penalty, no dice from Mr Oliver. The correct call!

41- Real are trying to get back into this. Carvajal who was beaten comprehensively at the back post by Mandžukić for the second goal slams a shot over.

36- Goal! 2-0! Mandžukić again! An almost identical goal! Lichtsteiner knocks the ball to the back post and the Croatian does the rest! 2-0 Juve! I can smell a fightback!

33- A fine save from Buffon! Ronaldo plays through Isco who is one-on-one with Buffon, the Italian stopper stays big to stop the strike. Real waste the corner.

32- Sami Khedira cops a kick in the back from Toni Kroos who is following up on his blocked shot. Ouch!

30- RONALDO LOSES HIS BOOT! AMAZING!

29- Free-kick from Kroos is cleared and falls to Marcello at the back post. His shot from just outside the box flies over the bar.

28- Mandžukić returns the favour to Carvajal and picks up a yellow for his trip on the defender.

26- An ever so slight drop off in pace from the early exchanges. Real Madrid currently happy to knock the ball around, Juventus content on pressuring and hassling, as only Juventus can.

24- Juventus push forward. Former Madrid player Sami Khedira has a shot, which flies high and wide.

21- Yellow for Carvajal. He trips over Mandžukić

20- This game is still a little frantic, a little nervy from both sides. Real would love to find an equaliser to settle this tie.

18- Ronaldo is bundled to the ground by Medhi Benatia. He wants a card, Michael Oliver won't oblige.

16- De Sciglio makes way, a tactical change Lichtsteiner comes on. Meanwhile, Pjanić picks up the first yellow of the game.

15- The pace has been relentless! De Sciglio tries to pick out Costa saved by Navas.

13- Real have the ball in the net! It's offside, Isco follows up on Ronaldo's shot. No goal.

11- Real have woken up here. Los Blanco's sweep up the field. Kroos crosses to Isco, the deft back heel is not enough and is gathered by Buffon

9- Cripes that was close for Real! Bale cracks a shot from close range, Buffon stops the shot which rebounds into the path of Bale. A back heel from the Welsh winger squirms out for a goal-kick. Everyone in the stadium thought that went in!

6- Chance for Juventus again! Costa sprints down the wing crosses the ball and Navas pushes the ball to the feet of Higuain. It comes too quickly for the striker who can't sort his feet out in time. Real bundle it away.

3- Juventus push on again! Costa getting plenty of joy on the right wing! The cross is just too long for that man Mandzukic. Real look stunned here!

1- GOAL! JUVE! Dream start! First attack from the Italians. Costa with a surging run, passed to Sami Khedira who clips the ball to the back post. Mario Mandžukić heads in! 1-0!

PEEP! Real Madrid get this party started!

Referee fans! English official Michael Oliver is in charge tonight. If that's a thing you are into!

The players are wandering out onto the pitch! Quick reminder! You can watch Real Madrid Vs Juventus via beIN SPORTS CONNECT!

Preamble

Plenty of narrative for tonight's big match! This could be the last Champions League game for Juventus stopper Gianluigi Buffon, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

Tonight as ever is all about Ronaldo! He's making his 150th Champions League appearance. I have a strong feeling he'll be on the scoresheet come the end of the game! The Portuguese mega-star has scored in his last TEN Champions League games!

Just imagine if the Bianconeri can pull this off! It's never been done in Champions League history!

Now for Juventus!

No Dybala for Juventus the Argentine playmaker is suspended. Mandzukic replaces him in the side.

We have the team news! First up Los Blancos!

Solid selection from Zinedine Zidane. Benzema is on the bench, and Bale gets a start on the left wing! Ronaldo is looking to score in his eleventh consecutive Champions League game tonight!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Madrid Vs Juventus. Los Blancos are 3-0 up and based on Roma's antics last night, Juve cannot be out of the tie. The Turin based side will be hoping for a miracle to stun the Champions League winners for the last two years. As ever, you can watch the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Defending Champions League winners Real Madrid will be quietly confident of getting the better of Italian side Juventus to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.



Zidane’s side impressed in the first-leg winning the contest 3-0. Whilst the tie will be eternally known for the stunning overhead kick scored by Ronaldo. Coincidently the Portuguese striker who has scored in every Champions League game this season is set for the 150th appearance in the competition. One absentee for Real will be club captain Sergio Ramos who is suspended.



Whilst for Juventus, last season’s finalists will be hoping for an early goal to upset Real and will draw some inspiration from fellow Italians Roma who overturned a 4-1 first-leg deficit to dump out Barcelona on away goals just 24 hours ago. However, they will be without midfielders Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur through suspension.



Over the weekend Real drew 1-1 with local rivals Atletico in ‘El Derbi’ Los Blancos took the lead thanks to Ronaldo, before being pegged back by a goal from Antoine Griezmann. The Champions League represents the only piece of silverware on offer for Zidane, and understandably the French coach rested a number of key players, including taking off Ronaldo mid-way through the second half.



As for Juventus, they put aside their mid-week humiliation at the hands of Real with a comfortable 4-2 win over bottom of the table Benevento. With Dybala grabbing a hat-trick, it is widely expected that Juan Cuadrado will replace the Argentine playmaker in the squad.



TIME AND LOCATION



The match Real Madrid Vs Juventus is scheduled on Wednesday the 11th of April at 21H45 Mecca time, at Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid.



HOW TO WATCH ON TV AND STREAMING



PROBABLE LINEUPS



Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Casemiro, Varane, Marcelo; Kovačić, Modrić, Kroos; Isco, Ronaldo, Benzema



Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanić, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Higuaín, Douglas Costa



