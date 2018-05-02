KolMitch Freeley

Live Updates

Second Half

Peep! Full time! Liverpool lose on the night 4-2 but make it to the Champions League final 7:6 on aggregate! Match report to follow.

90+3- GOAL! 4-2! Penalty to Roma! Klavan is judged to have handled it. Nainggolan scores it. Roma need one goal! Oh my goodness!

90+1 Clyne is coming on for Trent Alexander-Arnold for the final minute or so. He's been fantastic today.

90- Solanke, who is on for Firmino picks up a yellow. Three minutes of extra-time.

88- Schick wins a free-kick for Roma. The free kick is wasted.

85- Goal! 3-2 Roma! Nainggolan from outside the box. It thumps off the post and goes into the goal. Roma need two goals in four minutes. It seems like a consolation.

83- Robertson barges Florenzi is given a yellow, Roma's Manolas then gets a yellow for having a go at the Scottish defender.

81- Klavan comes on for Mane, Klopp looking to bolster the backline heading to the final ten minutes.

79-Nainggolan digs out a deep corner, finds Dzeko his volley flies wide. Still an amazing bit of skill.

77- Schick whips a shot towards goal from outside the box. Just over. Close for Roma!

76- Florenzi gets in the book for an awful challenge from behind on Mane, that could have been a red.

75- El Shaarawy who has arguably been Roma's best player tonight is subbed. 19-year old Mirko Antonucci is on for his Champions League debut.

75- Roma has dropped off a little in the last few minutes. Three goals in 15 minutes to force extra-time. That doesn't look likely.

70 Allison with a smart stop to deny Firmino. One goal will surely kill this tie off for Liverpool.

69- Roma skipper Di Rossi goes off. Gonalons comes on in his stead.

67- Another chance for Dzeko, Nainggolan with a cross Dzeko can't get over the ball in time and fires the ball over.

65- Di Rossi with a clipped ball to Dzeko, who is onside. The Bosnian can't quite get the ball out of his feet, and his shot flies wide of the post. That's another let off for Liverpool.

62- Liverpool is living dangerously here! Dzeko flicks on a header, but El Shaarawy's follow up is blocked by Alexander-Arnold's hand. Referee misses it!

59- Di Rossi with a long ball to Cengiz Under. The Turk just can't get a real touch on the ball. Karius gathers the half-shot.

58-All Roma at the minute, for the first time in the match Liverpool look a little nervy defensively.

55- Dzeko wins a dangerous free-kick from Alexander-Arnold. Dzeko gets on the end of the dead ball and heads the ball well over!

52-Cengiz Under replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini for Roma

51- Goal! 2-2 on the night! Dzeko with the goal. Karius parries El Shaarawy's shot into the path of the striker who makes no mistake. Roma needs three now. (7:4 on Aggregate)

46- van Dijk pokes it out for a corner. Karius claims the header again, he's been superb today for Liverpool.

Peep- Liverpool all in white shirts and black shorts get the second half underway

First Half

Peep- Half-time 2-1 Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League final! Goals from Mane & Wijnaldum along with a Milner own goal makes it 7:3 on aggregate! Join me in 15 minutes.

45- One minute of extra time.

43- This time El Shaarawy wins a free-kick. Lovren gets a yellow card for his trouble. Pellegrini wastes the free-kick.

41- Roma pushes forward. Florenzi swipes at the shot, which flies wide.

40-El Shaarawy tumbles in the box, no penalty. On second viewing, that seems like a dive.

35- Liverpool break forward again, Salah passes to Firmino the Brazilian's long-distance shot is charged down.

34- El Shaarawy has a shot, deflection by Milner which bounces off the post! Close that!

33- A lull in proceedings. It's been a near perfect 33 minutes from the Reds so far (bar that own goal)

29- The travelling Liverpool fans are in fine voice! They can start thinking about the final in Kiev now. Roma needs five goals to force extra time. That can't happen... Can it?

25- Goal! Liverpool! 2-1 Wijnaldum with a header! Dzeko flicks on the header and the Dutch midfielder is left to nod the ball in. Awful defending from the Italians. Still! Liverpool are 7:3 up on aggregate!

24- A driving run from Robertson on the left. He fires a pass to Mane, but Allison pulls off a great save with his feet. Corner Liverpool!

22- Decisive keeping from Klarius who comes out to take another corner. Liverpool just need to ride out the next twenty minutes or so without doing anything rash.

21- El Shaarawy has looked lively on the left. His cross is well gathered by Klarius.

18- Roma is turning on the pressure here. Lovern with a vital interception at the last. Corner, Mane clears.

16- Mane with a shot from distance, just wide!

14- Goal! Roma level on the night! It's a desperately unlucky own goal. El Shaarawy attempts to cross and it comes off Milner and beats Karius. 6:3 on Aggregate! Game back on?!

10- Roma are pushing forward, they need a goal desperately. Liverpool hold them out.

8- GOAL! 1-0 Liverpool have one foot in the final! That is surely game over. Firmino breaks forward, an easy ball to Mane who smashes it into the corner. The Olimpico is silent!

5- Florenzi has a crack from distance, his shot goes a few feet past the post, but Karius was scrambling back for that.

2- First corner of the night for Roma. This is some atmosphere! Liverpool clear with ease!

1- An Early signal of intent from Roma as El Shaarawy lofts a ball up to Dzeko. van Dijk puts enough pressure on and the header goes out for a goal-kick.

Right! Peep! Roma gets the party started!

Preamble

Feeling nervous Liverpool fans? Why don't you look at this picture of Salah to calm yourself. Five minutes away from Kick-off,

What an atmosphere! Just under 15 minutes to go now.

Just under 30 minutes till kick-off! Enjoy this lovely video of Roma & Liverpool making their way into the stadium!

Footballing firebrand Jurgen Klopp with a call for focus from his Liverpool side. Remember just one away goal for Liverpool tonight puts them in the final!

Roma is no strangers to a great escape this season in the Champions League. A 3-0 win against Barcelona in the quarter-finals will live long in the memory of Roma fans, but a comeback tonight against Liverpool would be the stuff of legend! A victory by the same scoreline will see Roma progress to the final tonight.

Now Liverpool! No surprises here! Wijnaldum replaces the injured Ox in midfield. Salah returns to his former club.

Team news! We have team news! First up the hosts Roma! Dzeko leads the line. He'll be crucial if Roma is to complete yet another amazing comeback.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Roma Vs Liverpool in the Champions League second-leg semi-final. A place in the final is on the line, and as it stands Liverpool have the advantage after a 5-2 first leg win six days ago.

Preview

Liverpool head to the Stadio Olympico knowing that just one goal, can all but assure their place in the Champions League final in Kyiv. The Reds looked rampant in their 5-2 demolition of the Italians six days ago at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah in inspired form for his side.



However, following the substitution of the Egyptian star Liverpool did concede two late goals meaning that Roma will have to repeat their quarter-final heroics against Barcelona by winning 3-0 if the Giallorossi are to progress to the May 26 final.

Liverpool prepared for the contest with a uninspiring 0-0 draw against league strugglers Stoke. Interestingly, the Reds star man Mohamed Salah played the full 90 minutes for his side. In team news, Liverpool will be without midfielders Emre Can & Alexander Oxlade-Chamberlain who suffered a knee injury which ended his World Cup dreams. Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is likely to replace him in midfield.



Predicted team- Liverpool



Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané



As for Roma, they warmed with an impressive 4-1 win over Chievo, to further strengthen their claim for Champions League football next season. Roma had a 2-0 lead before Juan Jesus was sent off just before the hour mark. However goals for Stephan El Shaarawy & Edin Dzeko secured the points for the Giallorossi.



In team news, the major absentee is Kevin Strootman who is out with a rib injury. He is likely to be replaced in the side by Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Predicted team- Roma



Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nainggolan, De Rossi, Pellegrini; Schick, Džeko, El Shaarawy



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter Roma welcome Liverpool to the Stadio Olimpico in the second leg of a Champions League semi-final.


