Real Madrid held off a late fightback from Bayern Munich to progress to their third consecutive Champions League final with a 2-2 (4:3 aggregate win). Bayern will be left disappointed with the result, knowing that Real was for the taking and especially when an error from keeper Ulreich handed Los Blancos the crucial goal.

It started so well for the Bavarians, with just three minutes on the clock as Joshua Kimmich pounced on uncertainty in the Madrid penalty box to slam in the opener. Zidane's side look shellshocked, and Bayern quickly pushed to double their advantage however just after eight minutes after conceding Los Blancos leveled.

Marcello knocked in a perfect ball to the back post, and Kaim Benzema peeled away to nod in the equaliser. Despite being level it was the away side who looked the most likely to score in a breathless first half. Both Robert Lewandowski & Thomas Muller spurned chances for their side to go into the break after the lead.

Seconds after the restart, disaster struck for Bayern as an errant Corentin Tolisso pass played in Karim Benzema. Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich raced off his line and slipped at the vital moment which saw the ball trickle past his arm. Benzema was left with the easiest of finishes to put Real up 4:2 on Aggregate.

James Rodrigez who is on loan at Bayern from Real, set up a grandstand finish just after the hour mark as his drilled shot founds its way past Navas to make the contest 4:3 on aggregate.

Bayern just needed one goal to score, to seal their progression to the Kiev final. The German champions did their best, but keeper Navas was in inspired form pulling off saves to deny Tolisso, Hummels and Muller. In the end, Bayern pulled everything forward, yet the Los Blancos backline did not yield and held out to secure the aggregate victory. A third consecutive final awaits for Real, and on this form look certain to claim a third straight European crown.

90+5 Peep! Full time! Real Madrid holds on at the end to reach their third consecutive Champions League final winning 4-3 on aggregate. Match report to follow!

90+4- Lewandowski fluffs a shot. So close!

90+3- Real are playing for time. Keeping the ball in the corner.

90+2 Hummels squares the ball to Wagner, Navas is on hand to save again. Five minutes of extra time to be played.

90- Thiago throws in a corner. Hummels headers just wide. That could be the last chance.

89- Navas clears out Verane to punch the ball away from danger. The Costa Rican stopper has been class today. Now a stop in play to treat both players.

88- Casemiro gets a yellow for a deliberate trip on Muller. This is shaping up to be a dangerous free-kick for Bayern.

86- Final sub for Real. Nacho is on for Asensio.

85- About five for so minutes to play. The Bernabéu is getting nervous.

82- James Rodrigez comes off for Bayern. Javi Martinez replaces the Colombian

78- Backpost Muller header. Navas who has played so well for Los Blancos pushes the ball out for a corner.

77- Ronaldo lurches forward, primed to shoot. Sule with a perfect block. Real Madrid corner.

74- Bayern sub-Wagner is on to replace Tolisso

73- It's all Bayern at the moment. A deep cross from Alaba falls to Tolisso, Navas pulls off a stunning shot to deny the French midfielder.

71- Double sub for Madrid. Benzema makes way for Bale, Casemiro is on for Kovacic

69- Kimmich teases in a cross. Verane comes up with a towering header, Navas grabs the ball. Tense stuff this from the Real Madrid backline.

65- SO AS IT STANDS! Bayern need a goal to make it to the Champions League final. A huge 25 minutes or so left!

62- Goal! Bayern Level! James Rodrigez follows up on his own shot and knocks it past Navas. A muted celebration from the on-loan star! 2-2!

59- More Bayern pressure, after passing the ball around the ball falls to Hummels who cracks one towards goal. Madrid scrambles it clear, and survive again.

57- Bayern is still having a go here. Muller flicks on a corner at the near post, Verane crowds him out on the rebound. So close.

53- Ronaldo blazes over from five yards out. It should have been three. A perfect ball from Marcello falls to the striker at the back post. Amazingly he smashes it over! He looks genuinely upset. Bless him.

51- Bayern have a shout for a penalty as Sergio Ramos flicks at Lewandowski! The referee waves away the claims.

50- Alaba with a long-range shot, via a deflection, Navas pulls off a stunning save to push the ball around the corner.

46- GOAL! REAL! Ouch! The very definition of a hospital ball from Tolliso! Benzema runs on, Ulreich misses the ball and Benzema taps in for his second of the night. 2-1 (4:2 Aggregate) Game over surely?

Peep- Bayern get us underway!

Half-Time- 1-1 at the break, Real just have the advantage! It's been a breathless first half of football. Kimmich gave Bayern the lead, before Benzema headed in the leveller. It's 3-2 on aggregate to Los Blancos. Join me in 15.

45- One minute of extra time. Bayern has a claim for a handball from Marcello. The referee waves it away.

44- Oh my! Tolliso winds up with a curling shot that has Navas scrambling! That was close for Bayern!

42- Kimmich, who has been one of the leading lights for Bayern in this half attempts a cross from the left. Ramos smacks it into touch.

41- This has been a relentless half of football! Full throttle for the whole half!

38- From the corner, Ramos beats his marker! His header smashes against the side netting. A warning from Real Madrid.

38- Ronaldo on the right-hand side. A quick stepover and the striker is free. Ulreich pushes out for a corner.

32- What a trio of chances for Bayern! Lewandowski is played in by Hummels his shot is saved, follow-up header is missed by Muller then James shot blazes over. Three chances missed by Bayern!

31- What a run from Ribery, which parts the Real Madrid defence, he passes to Muller who produces a slick turn out of trouble, but his shot is saved by Navas!

28- Nerves from the home crowd who are whistling everytime Bayern have the ball.

24- I must admit the first leg seemed ponderous compared to the pace that the first 25 minutes has offered so far. Also Bayern have essentially been camped in the Madrid half for the last give minutes.

22- Real on the breakaway. Ronaldo attempts a flicked pass to Benzema, which is blocked. Ronaldo follows up with a shot which balloons wide.

21- Keystone cops defending from Real as Navas spills the ball out for a corner. Bayern waste the corner.

19- Muller is played in, beating the offside trap. He drills the ball on the ground and misses everyone.

17- This is back & forth stuff at the minute. Both sides have failed to settle. Bayern need a goal to level the tie. What a manic start to the game.

15- Benzema looks like reals most dangerous player at the minute! A quick one-two sets the French striker into the box, the pass is a little long and Ulreich gathers the ball.

11- Goal! 1-1 Just like that Real equalize! Marcello knocks in a perfect cross for Benzema who nods in at the back post. Bayern really should have defended that better, but still. Real are up 3:2 on Aggregate.

9- Bayern has quietened the Bernabéu. Zidane's side looks shell-shocked....

6- Madrid hit back. Benzema drills the ball towards Ronaldo, Hummels puts enough pressure on and the ball edges off Ronaldo for a goal-kick.

3- Goal! 1-0 Bayern take the lead! What a start! Muller knocks in a cross, Ramos & Verane fail to deal with it and Kimmich knocks it into the net. A easy finish from the youngster! GAME ON! (2:2 on aggregate)

2- Intent from Bayern here! Alaba on the left wing, drills a cross towards Lewandowski. Navas grabs it. Some start from Bayern!

1- Bayern wins an early free-kick. James Rodrigez (who is on loan from Real) throws in a long ball. Navas punches clear.

Peep- Handshakes and Champions League music done! Benzema get's this party started!

Minutes away from Kick-off!

Stat attack: Cristiano Ronaldo will be the outfield player to play the most games in the Champions League tonight (152 games) that surpasses the former record held by Xavi (151 games).

Bayern need something special to reach the Champions League final for the first time in five years! Can Muller & Hummels pull this off?!

Real & Bayern are safely in the Santiago Bernabéu all set to some quite scary music! I wonder who will be celebrating getting to the final by the end of the evening?

Now that is a reception! Real Madrid arrive at the Bernabéu and are greeted by thousands of fans!

Now for Bayern Munich! Sule is in for Boeteng, Robben is replaced by Tolisso. Lewandowski will start up top!

We have team news! First up Real Madrid. As expected, Isco & Carvajal. Benzema & Ronaldo lead the line, Bale on the bench.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid & Bayern Munich. It was a tight, tetchy game last Wednesday which saw Real take a 2-1 lead back to the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid has the slightest of advantages heading into their Tuesday evening Champions League semi-final second leg against German Champions Bayern Munich. Away goals from Marcello & Marco Asensio give Los Blancos a 2-1 lead but will be given a tough ride against Bayern, who are looking to reach the Champions League final for the first time in five seasons.



Bayern Munich has already been crowned Bundesliga champions, and caretaker boss Jupp Heynckes rang in the changes ahead of Tuesday's game at the weekend against Eintracht Frankfurt, naming the youngest Bayern side since 1971. Despite making eight changes, Bayern eased to a 4-1 win.



How to watch online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Channel- 11HD

Kick off- 9:45 pm (Mecca)

Stadium- Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid



In team news, Bayern will be without midfielders Arjen Robben and Jérôme Boateng who limped out of the first leg game. They are joined with keeper Manuel Neuer & midfielder Arturo Vidal on the injury table.



Predicted team- Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Süle, Alaba; Martínez, Thiago, James, Müller, Ribéry; Lewandowski

As for Real, they dropped the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo & Sergio Ramos for the visit of Leganes in the league. Despite making 10 changes, A Gareth Bale-inspired performance saw Los Blancos edge out Leganes 2-1.

In injury news, Zidane is heading into the second leg with two key players missing out through injury. Right back Dani Carvajal limped off late in the first leg in Munich and is unlikely to play with a hamstring injury. Whilst Spanish playmaker Isco will not feature after picking up a shoulder injury.



Predicted team- Real Madrid

Navas; Nacho, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modrić, Kroos, Casemiro; Asensio, Benzema, Ronaldo



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter when two European giants in Real Madrid & Bayern Munich face off in the second leg of a Champions League semi-final.