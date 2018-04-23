Liverpool Vs Roma- Champions League Preview, How to watch Online, Streaming Information, Predicted teams, Injury news

Liverpool welcome Roma to Anfield for their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday evening, knowing that a victory could put them in pole position to reach the final in Kyiv.

Whilst Italian side Roma are fresh from securing one of the most memorable comebacks in European football history, overturning a 4-1 first leg deficit to beat Barcelona 3-0 in the second leg to dump the Catalans out of the Champions League on away goals. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Score Prediction

How to watch online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- 11HD

Kick off- 9:45pm (Mecca)

Stadium- Anfield, Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s side made a host of changes in their 2-2 draw with West Brom over the weekend, with this contest in mind. The match did see Mohammed Salah grab his 31st goal of the season in the league. Whilst the Egyptian’s weekend was rounded off by picking up the PFA Player of the year award on Sunday. Now a match against former side Roma awaits for the attacker.

In team news, Liverpool will be without midfielders Adam Lallana and Emre Can who are still recovering from injuries. Whilst right back Nathanial Clyne could be a doubt with a muscle complaint.

Predicted team- Liverpool

Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

As for Roma, they warmed up for their trip to Anfield with a comprehensive 3-0 win over SPAL. Goals from Radja Nainggolan & summer signing Patrik Schicks sealed the points for the Giallorossi who are currently third place in the Serie A standings.

One concern for Roma heading into the contest could be there away from in the Champions League. A 2-1 win at Azerbaijani minnows Quarabag in the group stages represents their only victory in their last 15 Champions games. This will certainly be an issue for Eusebio Di Francesco to address, especially against the free-flowing football of Liverpool.

Predicted team- Roma

Alisson; Fazio, Manolas, Juan Jesus; Florenzi, Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan, Kolarov; Schick, Dzeko

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter when the attacking talents of Liverpool take on Roma in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.