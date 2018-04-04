

The English challenge again, in a knockout match of the Champions League: this time it is the quarterfinals: Liverpool of Salah and Klopp ready to face in the first leg the Manchester City tank coached by Guardiola.

TIME AND LOCATION

The match Liverpool - Manchester City is scheduled on Wednesday 4th April at 21H45 Mecca time, at Anfield, Liverpool.

HOW TO WATCH ON TV AND STREAMING

Liverpool-Manchester City will be broadcast live exclusively on beIN SPORTS HD11. The match will also be seen in streaming with beIN CONNECT

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Klopp obviously relies on his trident, with a brilliant Mohamed Salah, supported by Firmino and Mané. In midfield Emre Can recovering, should get the start from the bench, replaced by Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner. Robertson and Alexander-Arnold will take lateral bands.

Manchester City will respond with all its offensive firepower: Aguero is KO, like Stones and Mendy. Gabriel Jesus would play the first tip. Sanè and Sterling as external tips of the trident; in midfield there will be Gundogan.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sané.

