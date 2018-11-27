Taison's stoppage-time goal gave Shakhtar Donetsk a dramatic 3-2 win over Hoffenheim to keep their Champions League last-16 hopes alive.

Lyon's draw with Manchester City in Group F's other game means that Paulo Fonseca's side will qualify for the knockout stages if they defeat the French outfit in Ukraine in two weeks' time.

They had earlier looked like cruising to a first Champions League win of the campaign when Ismaily and Taison scored in the space of two first-half minutes.

Hoffenheim had other ideas, though, pulling one back almost straight away through a fine Andrej Kramaric goal and then drawing level after 40 minutes thanks to Steven Zuber's header.

Adam Szalai was dismissed for Hoffenheim – who can no longer qualify from the group – just before the hour and Taison left it mightily late to secure a vital three points.