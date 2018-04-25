He decides the biggest moments – Wijnaldum hails Salah

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah always delivers in the biggest moments, according to team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum.

Salah led his side to a 5-2 win over Roma in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Tuesday, scoring a brace and providing two assists.

The Egypt international has scored 43 goals this season in what has been an incredible campaign.

Wijnaldum was full of praise for Salah, saying the forward continued to deliver when needed.

"It's great to have him in our team, especially in the form that he is in right now, he decides the biggest moments," he said.

"He's always there with his goals and assists, but the way he plays, he's always a threat for the opponents, so that helps the other players to perform better."

Danny Ings, who replaced Salah during the second half, also lauded the 25-year-old for his display.

"You've seen it yourself, he's a special player, he's fantastic for the team, and yet again he's done exactly what he's been doing in the previous games this season," he said.

"He's been fantastic, and long may it continue as well."