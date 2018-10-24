Schalke were left to rue a series of unfortunate decisions as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Galatasaray in Group D of the Champions League.

Having turned down Yevhen Konoplyanka's claims for a spot-kick following a foul by Fernando Muslera early on, referee Benoit Bastien then ruled Breel Embolo had gone down too easily under pressure from Galatasaray's goalkeeper four minutes into the second half.

Muslera had shown his quality with a fine double save from Embolo moments earlier, although his rollercoaster performance looked to have been capped off by a 58th-minute own goal.

But the offside flag came to Galatasaray's rescue to further compound Schalke's frustration as Domenico Tedesco's side had to settle for a point.

Schalke should have been awarded a penalty in the 13th minute, but referee Bastien deemed that Muslera's lunge on Konoplyanka was not a foul, and there was little else in the way of chances until the stroke of half-time.

With Champions League debutant Alexander Nubel having denied Eren Derdiyok from point-blank range, Galatasaray were caught out from the resulting counter, Muslera pulling off an acrobatic save to tip Konoplyanka's strike over.

Muslera was heavily involved after the restart, pulling off two brilliant stops in quick succession to deny Embolo, before the referee again came to the fore.

Embolo had drawn a clumsy tackle from Muslera but, rather than awarding a penalty, Bastien booked the striker for simulation.

Schalke's bad luck seemed to have ended in the 58th minute when Embolo's mishit deflected in off Muslera, only for the linesman's flag to cut short their celebrations on a frustrating day for the visitors.