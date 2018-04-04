FC Barcelona vs. AS Roma today's match: how to watch live streaming

Watch FC Barcelona vs. AS Roma today, Wednesday the 4th April, from 18H45 GMT (21H45 Mecca time), live streaming on your pc, tablet or smartphone, exclusively with beIN CONNECT.

Barcelona vs AS Roma will be broadcasted live on TV by beIN SPORTS HD2 channel.

To enjoy beIN CONNECT on mobile and web, visit our Get beIN and subscribe to beIN SPORTS.

AS Roma vs Barcelona match will be commented by Raouf khlif and Ali Mohamed Ali

Barça looking for a reassuring victory

After La Liga, FC Barcelona will focus on the Champions League.

Receiving AS Roma at Camp Nou, in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the C1, Lionel Messi's teammates will have a golden opportunity to take a big step towards qualifying for the semi-finals. To achieve this goal, the club blaugrana should achieve a reassuring result before the return leg to be held next week at Olimpico.

The team of Ernesto Valverde will count, as usual, on his star Lionel Messi to avoid any unpleasant surprise especially that it faces a strong opponent who has talented players. This clash between the leader of the Spanish league and the team ranked 3rd in Serie A seems imbalanced on paper given the difference in level between the two teams but everything remains possible.

Barcelona, close to winning the title of the championship of Spain, is a step away from the semi-finals of the UCL.

On the other side, the AS Roma will try to create the surprise in order to keep the hope for an exploit on the continental scale.