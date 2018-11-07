Roma significantly boosted their chances of progressing to the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-1 win over 10-man CSKA Moscow at the Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side punished Hordur Magnusson for receiving two yellow cards, with Lorenzo Pellegrini adding the winner to his assist for the opener to put Roma on the brink of the last 16.

Kostas Manolas capitalised on poor goalkeeping from Igor Akinfeev to put the visitors in front, but CSKA drew level after the restart through Arnor Sigurdsson.

Roma needed less than three minutes to take advantage of their numerical superiority and seal the win following Magnusson's dismissal, though Pellegrini appeared to have stroked home from an offside position.

CSKA beat Real Madrid in their previous Champions League home game but were behind early on when Akinfeev got nowhere near Pellegrini's corner and Manolas nodded in.

Mario Fernandes was replaced by Georgy Schennikov in the 12th minute having lunged in on Aleksandar Kolarov and seemingly been hit on the head by the Serbian's knee.

Ivan Oblyakov had a shot at the end of a slick move blocked by a last-ditch challenge from Manolas and Schennikov headed the rebound over a gaping net before half-time.

Sigurdsson did not fail to get CSKA level when he brushed off a woeful attempted tackle from Davide Santon and curled home from 12 yards in the 51st minute.

CSKA were reduced to 10 men after Magnusson received his second booking for taking out Justin Kluivert and Roma regained their lead in the 58th minute.

Bryan Cristante's pass took a deflection off Edin Dzeko and fell for Pellegrini to slot home, with CSKA's seemingly justified appeals for offside ignored.

Pellegrini made way for Nicolo Zaniolo in the 82nd minute and Roma saw out the closing stages with relative ease.