Will Sane be the man to break Liverpool hearts tonight? The German winger has form against Liverpool this season!
One to watch at Anfield?— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 4, 2018
Leroy Sané has scored 3 goals in 2 games against Liverpool this season. 🔥🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/vOkjAnSnCv
Liverpool Team news! The man of the moment Mo Salah starts! He'll be looking to get amongst the goals tonight!
Tonight's team to face @ManCity...#LIVMCI #UCL pic.twitter.com/mJlp0yez4M— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2018
Team News! Man City has confirmed their team tonight!
As expected Gabriel Jesus leads the line. Kompany get's the nod in central defence is that something Liverpool's rapid attack can exploit?
How we're lining-up at Anfield tonight! 🙌— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 4, 2018
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus
Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko#lfcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/wEeldnQ8F7
European nights tend to be special at Anfield, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping the fans can roar his side to victory later on this evening.
'You can give us an advantage' 🙌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 3, 2018
Klopp's message to #LFC fans... pic.twitter.com/t6ZOkX19r2
Hello! Welcome to tonight's Live Updates for Liverpool Vs Man City. It's the battle of Britan tonight, with two of the best footballing sides in England facing off in the Champions League! As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS Connect.
Preview
It's the battle of Britan as Liverpool welcome Man City to Anfield in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League. Liverpool got the better of Man City in this tie in the Premier League and will fancy themselves to get a result under the floodlights. Man City have been nothing short of imperious this season, and are on the verge of wrapping up the league title. Both sides are in desperate need to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and this game between two of the best footballing sides in England promises to be a cracker! As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS connect.
TIME AND LOCATION
The match Liverpool - Manchester City is scheduled on Wednesday 4th April at 21H45 Mecca time, at Anfield, Liverpool.
HOW TO WATCH ON TV AND STREAMING
Liverpool-Manchester City will be broadcast live exclusively on beIN SPORTS HD11. The match will also be seen in streaming with beIN CONNECT
PROBABLE LINEUPS
Klopp obviously relies on his trident, with a brilliant Mohamed Salah, supported by Firmino and Mané. In midfield, Emre Can is still recovering from a knock and should make the bench. Klopp may elect to replace the German international with former Man City midfielder James Milner. Robertson and Alexander-Arnold will take the wing-back positions.
Manchester City will respond with all its offensive firepower: Aguero is unlikely to play along with John Stones and Mendy as absentees for Pep's side. Gabriel Jesus should be leading the line, whilst Leroy Sanè and Raheem Sterling should start on the wings. a
LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.
MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sané.