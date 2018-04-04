Mitch Freeley

Preamble

Will Sane be the man to break Liverpool hearts tonight? The German winger has form against Liverpool this season!

One to watch at Anfield?



Leroy Sané has scored 3 goals in 2 games against Liverpool this season. 🔥🔥🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/vOkjAnSnCv — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 4, 2018

Liverpool Team news! The man of the moment Mo Salah starts! He'll be looking to get amongst the goals tonight!

Team News! Man City has confirmed their team tonight!

As expected Gabriel Jesus leads the line. Kompany get's the nod in central defence is that something Liverpool's rapid attack can exploit?

How we're lining-up at Anfield tonight! 🙌



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Jesus



Subs | Bravo, Danilo, Stones, Sterling, Delph, Bernardo, Zinchenko#lfcvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/wEeldnQ8F7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 4, 2018

European nights tend to be special at Anfield, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping the fans can roar his side to victory later on this evening.

'You can give us an advantage' 🙌



Klopp's message to #LFC fans... pic.twitter.com/t6ZOkX19r2 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 3, 2018

Hello! Welcome to tonight's Live Updates for Liverpool Vs Man City. It's the battle of Britan tonight, with two of the best footballing sides in England facing off in the Champions League! As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS Connect.



Preview

It's the battle of Britan as Liverpool welcome Man City to Anfield in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League. Liverpool got the better of Man City in this tie in the Premier League and will fancy themselves to get a result under the floodlights. Man City have been nothing short of imperious this season, and are on the verge of wrapping up the league title. Both sides are in desperate need to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League, and this game between two of the best footballing sides in England promises to be a cracker! As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS connect.

TIME AND LOCATION

The match Liverpool - Manchester City is scheduled on Wednesday 4th April at 21H45 Mecca time, at Anfield, Liverpool.

HOW TO WATCH ON TV AND STREAMING

Liverpool-Manchester City will be broadcast live exclusively on beIN SPORTS HD11. The match will also be seen in streaming with beIN CONNECT

PROBABLE LINEUPS

Klopp obviously relies on his trident, with a brilliant Mohamed Salah, supported by Firmino and Mané. In midfield, Emre Can is still recovering from a knock and should make the bench. Klopp may elect to replace the German international with former Man City midfielder James Milner. Robertson and Alexander-Arnold will take the wing-back positions.

Manchester City will respond with all its offensive firepower: Aguero is unlikely to play along with John Stones and Mendy as absentees for Pep's side. Gabriel Jesus should be leading the line, whilst Leroy Sanè and Raheem Sterling should start on the wings. a

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sané.

