Probable lineups

JUVENTUS (4-3-2-1): Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Bentancur, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala; Higuain. All. Massimiliano Allegri

Unavailable: Bernardeschi

Disqualified: Benatia, Pjanic

REAL MADRID (4-3-1-2): K.Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco; Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema. All. Zinedine Zidane

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

Statistics

Juventus and Real Madrid play th game, tonight at Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. That's a great classic of European football! The two teams return to fight after last year's final in Cardiff. Below, curiosities, numbers and statistics on that great challenge .

The previous 19 overall matches between these two teams were played in the Champions League: Real Madrid leads for nine hits to eight, complete two draws.

In the history of the Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (24 matches), is the only challange played more repeatedly than Juventus vs Real Madrid.

The last match between Juventus and Real Madrid dates back to the Cardiff final of the 2016-2017 Champions League (4-1 for the Blancos); Real has thus increased the record number of titles in the competition: 12 !

Real Madrid could reach the 13th Champions League semi-final. 12 qualifiers at that stage are already a record.

Juventus have been qualified 7 times for Champions League semi-finals , a record for an Italian club. Only Real Madrid (12), Barcelona (11) and Bayern Monaco (10) have reached semi-finals in more editions.

Juventus, after losing the first European game against Real Madrid (0-1 in February 1962), remained unbeaten in the next seven matches in Turin against the Blancos (6 wins, 1 draw).

Juventus boast 27 undefeated home games in European competitions (16 wins, 11 draws). The last home defeat dates back to April 2013 against Bayern Munich.

Gonzalo Higuain scored five goals in this Champions League campaign with Juventus, equaling his record in a single season (5 - in 2016/17).

Higuain has never lost a Champions League match after scoring in the same game: 19 games (15 wins, 4 draws), only Patrick Kluivert has a better record in the history of the Champions League (25 races from unbeaten with at least one goal - 23 wins, 2 draws).

Gianluigi Buffon (115 appearances in the Champions League) is looking for the 50th clean sheet in the competition. Only two goalkeepers previously achieved this goal: Edwin van der Sar (in 96 games) and Iker Casillas in 148 games.

Key Information

Location: Allianz Stadium, Turin - Italy

