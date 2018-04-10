Bayern Munich Vs Sevilla- How to watch online, Streaming information, Probable lineups

Bayern Munich will be looking to book their place in the Champions League Semi-finals on Wednesday evening but will have to be cautious against a Sevilla side who shocked Manchester United with an unlikely away victory in the last round. As ever you can watch all the action from Tuesday’s Champions League games Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



Bayern wrapped up a record sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at the weekend following a comprehensive 4-1 win at Augsburg. Now Jupp Hynkes side will have to focus on the task at hand and get the job done on the Andalucian side.



As for Sevilla, they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo over the weekend. Indeed, Vincenzo Montella’s side last tasted victory five games ago when a second-half brace from Wissam Ben Yedder stunned Man United and booked their place in the quarter-finals.

The first leg saw Sevilla take an early lead through Pablo Sarabia, however, an own goal from Jesus Navas and a late winner from Thiago Alcântara gave the Bavarians the advantage. Bayern possesses a superb home record this season and has not lost in 20 games at the Allianz Arena, a record that is likely to continue on Wednesday.



TIME AND LOCATION

The match Bayern Munich Vs Sevilla is scheduled on Wednesday the 11th of April at 21H45 Mecca time, at Allianz Arena, Munich.



HOW TO WATCH ON TV AND STREAMING



PROBABLE LINEUPS



Bayern: Ulreich – Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Bernat – Martinez, Thiago – James Rodriguez, Müller, Ribery – Lewandowski



Sevilla: Soria – Navas, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero ,N'Zonzi, Banega – Vazquez, Correa – Ben Yedder, Muriel



