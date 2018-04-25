Mitch Freeley

Live Updates

47- Asensio straight into the action, he lays the ball to Ronaldo who smashes the ball wide! Not the best shot from CR7.

Peep- Real Madrid get this party started!

Sub news! Isco is off! Asensio replaces the playmaker!

First half

Peep- Halftime! 1-1 This is tight! Bayern took the lead through Kimmich before Marcello levelled the contest with a screamer. Whilst Robben & Boateng have already been subbed. The second half is shaping up nicely! I'm off for some tea!

45- Lewandowski should have made it 2-1. Rodrigez whips in a cross and the Polish striker gets a head to it, it falls into the hands of Navas. Close!

43- Goal! 1-1 Well against the run of play this! Marcello with a screamer. Bayern fails to get rid of the ball and Marcello latches onto it from just outside the box, it arrows into the bottom right corner. A fine strike! 1-1 game on!

41- More pressure from Bayern, Rafinia with a cross that reaches Muller, his first-time shot rebounds out for a corner!

40- A golden chance missed by Hummels! Completely unmarked at the corner, he throws a boot at the cross that scuffs wide. He should of done better there.

37- Amazingly we have not had a yellow card in the game yet, as Carvajal cynically cuts down Rafinia. A final warning for the Spaniard.

33-Süle replaces Boateng. You've got to feel for the defender, he could be out for the World Cup. Bayern has one sub available now.

31- That doesn't look good for Boateng looks like a pulled groin. He'll have to be subbed.

27- Goal! 1-0 Bayern on the breakaway! Three quick passes and Bayern break Kimmich smashes the ball into the left corner! 1-0 to the Bavarians!

23- Real have had the better of things in the last five minutes. The ball drops to Carvajal, his snap-shot is comfortably saved by Ulreich

21- Isco with a 50-yard ball towards Ronaldo. Ulreich reads it and is out quickly to gather the ball.

19- Ronaldo cuts down the right wing. His shot is cleared for a corner, that's more like it Madrid!

16- Isco digs out a shot, Bayern hoofs the ball away.

15- It's been a scrappy first 15 minutes as both teams get a feel for the contest. I'll give it to Bayern on points. Just.

12- Vasquez knocks down Rafinha on the left wing. A dangerous free-kick for Bayern here. Ramos nods it out for the first corner of the game.

9- Lewandowski & Ramos come together with a thunderous challenge, both players seem to be okay.

7- The race is run for Robben, he limps off the pitch. Former Barca man Thiago come on in his stead.

4- Robben seems to have taken an early knock. It's not looking good for the flying Dutchman.

3- Ribery knocks the ball against Carvajal, screaming for a penalty for handball. The referee waves away the claims.

2- Kroos scrambles down the left wing. He knocks the ball across the goal, no Real player can latch onto it. Some start this.

1- Chance within the first minute Lewandowski hooks the ball to Muller who can't quite control the ball. An early signal of intent.

Peep- Bayern get us underway!

Preamble

Minutes away from Kick-off in Munich!

Ronaldo has scored in every match in the Champions League this season. I wonder if he'll find the net again? I think we all know the answer to that question!

What a stat from Opta Franz! How important is Muller going to be for Bayern tonight?

The teams have arrived! We are 25 minutes away from Kick-Off.

A closer look at the Madrid dressing room ahead of Kick-off!

Real Madrid team news is in! Bale & Benzema drop to the bench. Isco & Lucas Vasquez replaces them.

We have team news! First up Bayern Munich! Ribery & Robben to start on the wings.

Preview

European football royalty face off on Wednesday evening when Bayern Munich welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Arena. This will be the 25th times that the two European giants will take on each other, which is a record for the Champions League.



Bayern Munich has already been crowned Bundesliga champions, and caretaker boss Jupp Heynckes rang in the changes ahead of Wednesday’s game at the weekend against Hannover. Despite starting from the bench both Robert Lewandowski & Thomas Müller came on to score second-half goals, with the Bavarians eventually going on to win 3-0.



How to watch online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- 11HD

Kick off- 9:45 pm (Mecca)

Stadium- Allianz Arena, Munich

Heynckes is set to leave the club in the summer, with Bayern already announcing his replacement in the form of former midfielder Niko Kovac. The veteran coach will be aiming to bow out of Munich with another Champions League crown, having guided Bayern to the crown in the 2012-2013 season. More impressive is the fact that Heynckes has reached the final of the Champions League in every campaign he has coached in.



In team news, Bayern will be without midfielders Arturo Vidal & Kingsley Coman who are out with long-term knee & ankle injuries. Keeper Manuel Neuer returned to training this week but is likely to be rested for this game.



Predicted team- Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Alaba; Martínez, Thiago; James, Müller, Ribéry; Lewandowski



As for Real, they needed a late second strike from Ronaldo as they drew 1-1 at home against Athletic Bilbao. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane went with a strong side for the game, with the aim of building momentum ahead of the tie in Munich.



Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire in the Champions League for Real this season. The Portuguese attacker has scored in the last 11 Champions League ties, including a stunning overhead kick away to Juventus in the quarter-finals. Zidane’s side always tend to raise themselves for this crucial Champions League ties and have won the last two Champions League crowns, you wouldn’t put it past Los Blancos to pick up a third.



Predicted team- Real Madrid

Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić, Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter when two European giants in Bayern Munich & Real Madrid face off in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final.