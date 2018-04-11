Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Bayern Munich put in a professional performance as a goalless draw against 10-man Sevilla sealed their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Last week's 2-1 comeback win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan proved enough as a spirited Sevilla were unable to respond with the away goals they needed. Bayern wrapped up a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 4-1 win at Augsburg on Saturday but this was a patient, workmanlike display with scant evidence of the thrills witnessed elsewhere in this week's quarter-finals.

Sevilla enjoyed enough openings in the first half to make life uncomfortable for their illustrious hosts but lacked composure in front of goal. Joaquin Correa's header against the crossbar after half-time was the closest Manchester United's conquerors came to a breakthrough, although the Argentina forward's night ended in ignominy as he was set off for a horrible stoppage-time lunge on Javi Martinez.

Bayern closed out an aggregate victory that will not live long in the memory with little fuss, increasing their chances of an unforgettable triumph in Kiev at the end of May.

James Rodriguez – so impressive from the Bayern bench in the first leg - grazed the top of the netting with a free-kick after Gabriel Mercado was a touch fortunate to see only yellow for hauling down Robert Lewandowski in the second minute.

Arjen Robben cut in off the right looking for one of his trademark left-footed finishes, skimming a shot past David Soria's far post before the Sevilla goalkeeper tipped a Lewandowski header over.

At the other end, Sevilla winger Pablo Sarabia stole in front of Rafinha but blazed over, while Correa failed to make a clean contact from Jesus Navas' 17th-minute cross.

Ever Banega, Wissam Ben Yedder and Correa combined for captain Sergio Escudero to steer a shot wide – another encouraging moment for the visitors who had been allowed to settle by an increasingly passive Bayern.

Centre-back Mats Hummels tried to rouse them by firing just over from Robben country, while the Dutch winger teed-up his old ally Franck Ribery to force a sharp save from Soria.

Navas made a goal-saving challenge at right-back when Thomas Muller slid a low ball towards Ribery at the back post, but a last-ditch tackle by Rafinha on Sarabia in the final minute of the half underlined Bayern's continued unease.

Bayern's best move of the match in the 49th minute ended with Lewandowski sending a back-post header from Rafinha's chipped cross into the side-netting.

Soria saved with his boot when James tried to catch him out from a tight angle and the Sevilla goalkeeper punched unconvincingly from a Muller drive.

Just as Bayern looked to be turning the screw, Correa rose to thud a header against the crossbar from an excellent free-kick by Banega, the playmaker who then drove forward to zip a low strike narrowly wide.

Jupp Heynckes' side were able to resume control of proceedings as Sevilla faded – a tired hack over from Steven N'Zonzi indicating there would be no repeat of the late Old Trafford drama long before Correa disgraced himself– and Bayern's veteran coach remains in contention for a stunning repeat of his 2012-13 treble.

Live Updates!

Preamble

Final preparations for Bayern! We are set for kick-off at 9:45 Mecca!

Sevilla are not far behind! I wonder if Montella's boys can pull off a shock tonight?

Bayern has arrived at the Allianz Arena! Joshua Kimmich looks cool, calm and collected!

Now for the visitors Sevilla!

Eva Benega is back from suspicion! He will have to be on top form if the Spanish side is to come away with a big win!

Team news! First up Bayern!

It's that familiar feeling of Ribery & Robben on the wings for Bayern tonight!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Bayern Munich Vs Sevilla. Bayern have a slender 2-1 lead heading into the second leg, and are facing a Sevilla side who put in an incredible away performance in the last round to knock out Manchester United. It's going to be nip and tuck for Bayern, and it promises to be an interesting tactical battle between the two sides.

Preview

Bayern Munich will be looking to book their place in the Champions League Semi-finals on Wednesday evening but will have to be cautious against a Sevilla side who shocked Manchester United with an unlikely away victory in the last round.



Bayern wrapped up a record sixth consecutive Bundesliga title at the weekend following a comprehensive 4-1 win at Augsburg. Now Jupp Hynkes side will have to focus on the task at hand and get the job done on the Andalucian side.



As for Sevilla, they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo over the weekend. Indeed, Vincenzo Montella’s side last tasted victory five games ago when a second-half brace from Wissam Ben Yedder stunned Man United and booked their place in the quarter-finals.

The first leg saw Sevilla take an early lead through Pablo Sarabia, however, an own goal from Jesus Navas and a late winner from Thiago Alcântara gave the Bavarians the advantage. Bayern possesses a superb home record this season and has not lost in 20 games at the Allianz Arena, a record that is likely to continue on Wednesday.



PROBABLE LINEUPS



Bayern: Ulreich – Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Bernat – Martinez, Thiago – James Rodriguez, Müller, Ribery – Lewandowski



Sevilla: Soria – Navas, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero ,N'Zonzi, Banega – Vazquez, Correa – Ben Yedder, Muriel



