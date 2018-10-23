Noussair Mazraoui again proved to be Ajax's man for the big Champions League occasion as his injury-time strike sunk Benfica 1-0 in Amsterdam.

An absorbing encounter looked set to end goalless after Benfica centre-back German Conti and goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos made incredible last-ditch interventions to keep Kasper Dolberg and Donny van de Beek at bay respectively.

But right-back Mazraoui, who scored in the 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich last time out, lashed a deflected effort past Vlachodimos at the death to send the Johan Cruyff ArenA into raptures.

The result leaves Erik ten Hag's side dead level with Bayern at the Group E summit after three games, with both teams on seven points and holding an identical goal difference.