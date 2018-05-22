2018 Champions League Final- Liverpool aiming for sixth European crown in Kiev

Mitch Freeley

Liverpool has a rich history in the Champions League and will be looking to capture their fifth European Cup when they take on Real Madrid on Saturday evening at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive with beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



Simply put, Liverpool is European football royalty and have Five European cups to their name putting them on par with fellow footballing giants Barcelona & Bayern Munich in terms of winning the top competition in European football.



Liverpool picked up their first European crown in 1977, with a 3-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach in Rome. Liverpool were the reigning UEFA Cup champions at the time and had beaten the lines of Saint Etienne and FC Zurich on route to the final. An early goal from midfielder Terry McDermott settled the nerves before Gladbach hit back with a goal from Danish striker Allan Simonsen. Thankfully goals from Tommy Smith and Phil Neal gave Liverpool a maiden European Cup win.



Just a year later, Liverpool did it all again this time at Wembley with a 1-0 win over Club Brugge. Legendary Reds striker Kenny Dalglish scored the only goal of a tight game, which ensured that Liverpool won the European Cup for a second consecutive year.



It would be three years until Liverpool reached the European Cup final again during the 80-81 season. This time they would face their opponents on Saturday evening, Real Madrid in the final held in Paris. The Reds had defeated the likes of CSKA Sofia & German giants on route to the final, and in a close encounter with Liverpool prevailed to win 1-0 thanks to a late goal from left-back Alan Kennedy. This was Bob Paisley’s third European cup as Liverpool manager.



Three years later, Liverpool won their fourth European Cup. With a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Joe Fagan guided the Reds all the way and Graeme Souness, Ian Rush, Alan Kennedy & Phil Neal all scored from the spot to make sure Liverpool were Champions of Europe again.



Liverpool’s winning run in European Cup finals ended just a year later with a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in Heysel stadium. In a game which will be remembered more for the incidents off the pitch, than the football on it. Liverpool would not reach a European Cup final for another 20 years.



Liverpool won the now rebranded Champions League during the 04-05 season, in what would be one of the greatest fightbacks in the history of the competition coming from three goals down to defeat AC Milan on penalties.



Rafa Benitez’s side prided themselves on their defensive stability and edged the likes of Juventus and Chelsea on route to the final which was being played in Istanbul. Liverpool was blown away in the first half as Rossoneri captain Paolo Maldini scored within a minute and a quickfire brace from Hernan Crespo gave the Italian side a commanding 3-0 lead.



Liverpool launched the most memorable of fightbacks in the second half, scoring three goals in six minutes to get back into the contest. Goals from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso from the penalty spot levelled the score.



The tie went all the way to penalties. Polish keeper Jerzy Dudek was the hero saving the final penalty from Andriy Shevchenko to complete the fightback and hand Liverpool their fifth European crown.



AC Milan would go on to get a measure of revenge two years later with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Athens final.



Liverpool has enjoyed a rich heritage in the European Cup, with back to back wins, dominant performances and famous comebacks. Can the Reds go all the way again and repeat the heroics of their 81 win with a victory over Real Madrid? As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



