UEFA to use VAR in Champions League knockout stage

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used from the last 16 of this season's Champions League, UEFA has confirmed. Speaking on the decision at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Dublin UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said: "We are ready to use VAR earlier than initially planned and we are convinced that it will be beneficial for our competitions as it will provide valuable help to match officials and will allow to reduce incorrect decisions."

VAR is currently used in La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, with technology to be used in the Premier League for the first time during the 2019/2022 season.