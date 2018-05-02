The new BBC? Liverpool trio break Champions League record

Liverpool's Fab Four have seamlessly transitioned into a more than capable three since the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January.

And the tremendous trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane claimed a slice of Champions League history in the second leg of their semi-final against Roma on Wednesday.

Mane's opener in the 4-2 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico, which sent the Reds into the final 7-6 on aggregate, saw the threesome become the most potent attacking trident in a season in the competition's history.

That goal moved Salah (10), Firmino (10) and Mane (9) on to 29 for the tournament, surpassing the previous record held by Real Madrid trio Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, who netted 28 in 2013-14.

Liverpool face Madrid in the final on May 26.