Ronaldo injury update: Zidane says Madrid star will be 150 per cent fit for Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo will be "150 per cent" fit for the Champions League final, according to Zinedine Zidane, despite his ankle injury in Sunday's Clasico.

Ronaldo hobbled out of the 2-2 draw at Barcelona after scoring Real Madrid's first equaliser, adding to Zidane's injury concerns, with Dani Carvajal and Isco also struggling for fitness.

But the Portugal star is already back on the training pitch - although yet to link up with his team-mates - and the Madrid coach is confident Ronaldo will return in time to face Liverpool in Kiev on May 26.

"I think all of them, Cristiano, Isco, Carvalhal [will be fit]," Zidane told a news conference ahead of Madrid's trip to face Sevilla on Wednesday.

"Cristiano is the one to worry about more because it was only 48 hours ago, but he's going well, he's doing OK.

"They will not be 50-50 for the final. They will all be fine for the final - 150 per cent.

"What's incredible is that [Ronaldo] is already out on the pitch, walking, 48 hours after getting injured. We don't know when he's going to return to training with the group, but these are positive signs. He really wants to get back and always wants to play.

"We don't know if he will be available against Villarreal [on May 19]. It would be good if he was, it's also something positive to have everyone prepared, ready for the final LaLiga game.

"It's a little sprain but there's not a lot of damage. The ankle is stable."

And Zidane insists he cannot afford to worry about further injuries in the coming league matches, preferring to pick his best available XI.

"I don't think about injuries or what could happen to players ahead of the Champions League final," he said.

"I have 25 players - some need to rest but we're not thinking about them getting injured. Otherwise we wouldn't play the games. We have three games. We have to think positive, like something isn't going to happen.

"If it does - like with Cristiano - we will try to sort things out as quickly as possible. That's football. We can't control it. We have to play the games. We have a game to play and I have to put the players out that I think are adequate for the game."