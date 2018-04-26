English
Police charge two over Liverpool fan attack

Two Italian men have been charged after attacking a 53-year-old Liverpool fan and leaving him in a critical condition before the Reds' Champions League match with Roma on Tuesday, Merseyside Police confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly before kick-off in a match which Liverpool won 5-2, as a group of Roma fans attacked a Liverpool supporter outside The Albert pub near Anfield.

Serious head injuries were sustained by the victim, who remains in a local hospital.

Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusco, who are 20 and 29 respectively, have both been charged with violent disorder, while the former is also facing a charge of "wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm".

Police confirmed the pair are to appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court, Merseyside on Thursday.

