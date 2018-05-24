Liverpool working to help fans after flight cancellations

Liverpool will work "until all avenues have been exhausted" to ensure fans who have had their flights to Kiev cancelled will be able to make it for the Champions League final.

On Thursday it was announced that three flights chartered by Worldchoice Sports had been withdrawn following a dispute with authorities in the Ukrainian capital regarding the size of the aircraft.

That left around 1,000 supporters facing up to the prospect of having to make last-minute travel plans for Saturday's keenly anticipated showdown with Real Madrid.

But the Reds stepped in to help, releasing a statement in which the club pledged to do all they could to resolve the issue.

"Liverpool Football Club is continuing to work with all of the relevant stakeholders in the UK and Ukraine in an attempt to resolve a situation which has left around 1,000 fans without flights to Kiev for the Champions League final," it read.

"Along with officials from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Liverpool City Council, UEFA and the authorities in Kiev, Liverpool FC has been endeavouring to resolve the issue since it first came to light and will continue to do so until all avenues have been exhausted."

The final being in Kiev has posed a logistical challenge for supporters of both clubs, with a group of Liverpool fans having set off aboard a coach on Thursday for a journey that spans over 1,700 miles.

Liverpool and Madrid were each allocated 16,626 tickets for the match.