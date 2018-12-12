Icardi: Inter deserved to qualify

Mauro Icardi believes Inter were worthy of a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League despite their dramatic elimination on Tuesday.

Argentina striker Icardi scored his fourth goal of the round robin stage as Luciano Spalletti's side came back to claim a 1-1 draw against PSV at San Siro.

That result looked like being enough to send Inter through until Lucas Moura's goal five minutes from time at Camp Nou saw Tottenham match their result in Barcelona.

PSV defender Nick Viergever was still required to make a last-ditch tackle on Icardi in stoppage time but the Nerazzuri must now drop down into the Europa League.

"We had to win, we took a goal in the first half and then we arrived many times in the opposing area and we could not make two goals," he told Sky.

"We deserved to qualify because we have shown that we can compete with everyone."

Inter host Udinese on Saturday, having slipped 14 points behind leaders Juventus following last weekend's 1-0 defeat in the Derby d'Italia.