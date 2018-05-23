I want Real Madrid to lose Champions League final - Alba

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba wants Real Madrid to lose the Champions League final against Liverpool but will not lose any sleep if the holders claim the crown for a third successive year.

Alba will spend the next two months with several members of the Madrid squad as Spain look to win the World Cup in Russia, but that has not stopped him from stating his preference for a Reds victory in Kiev on Saturday.

The left-back, a key component as Barca won LaLiga in 2017-18, told Mundo Deportivo: "My relationship with the Madrid players is great. When I am with the Spain team I spend most time with them.

"But I want Liverpool to win and Madrid to lose. In fact, I want Madrid to lose every match.

"I have no problem with saying it, and nobody should take it badly."

Even though he is firmly hoping Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool come through in the Ukrainian capital, Alba will make a point of congratulating his friends at Madrid should they back up their Champions League successes of 2016 and 2017.

He added: "If Madrid win I will sleep the same and not make it a drama.

"I will watch the final and the best will win, it's a game.

"And I will congratulate my Madrid team-mates [if they win].

"The atmosphere between us is great and that has to stay. And then, when the season is over, we can all focus on the World Cup."