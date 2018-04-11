Champions League Draw-Live Updates, How to Watch, Who can draw who.

Liverpool, Roma, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich battled their way through titanic quarter-final clashes to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League. You can find out all the information about Friday's draw below. As ever you can watch all the action from the draw Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

When is it?



The draw takes place on Friday, April 13th.

Where is it?



UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.

Teams involved



Liverpool

Roma

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

How can I watch?



The draw will be broadcast live on HD 11 from 2pm.

Are there any restrictions?



No. Any side can play each other with no rules separating two teams from the same country facing each other.

When will the semi-finals take place?



The first legs will take place on April 24 and April 25 while the decisive second legs are pencilled in for May 2 and 3. Whoever is drawn first in each tie will be the home side for the first leg.