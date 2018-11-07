English
Arsene Wenger to join beIN SPORTS for Juventus Vs Manchester United

Arsene Wenger is an exclusive guest for beIN SPORTS coverage as Juventus take on Manchester United in the Champions League

Samer F Rejjal

Arsene Wenger is set to join the beIN SPORTS Arabic studio for this evenings crunch Champions League encounter between Juventus & Manchester United. 

The former Arsenal coach was a guest for last nights 1-1 draw between Napoli & PSG and revelated that the latest reports linking him to AC Milan as "Fake News" whilst also praising Neymar as an exceptional football player and reflecting briefly on his time with Arsenal. You can watch up with Wenger's key talking points from our live blog last night. 

You can watch tonights coverage of Juventus Vs Manchester United Live & Exclusive on HD11 & also via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

