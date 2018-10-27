Svitolina hopeful of major progress after making Singapore strides

Elina Svitolina feels her WTA Finals exploits should stand her in good stead to mount grand-slam challenges as she prepares to face Sloane Stephens in a decider on Sunday.

Sixth seed Svitolina moved into the biggest final of her career with a hard-fought 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 defeat of Kiki Bertens in Singapore on Saturday.

The world number seven from Ukraine has won all four matches in the season-ending tournament this week and believes she can improve her disappointing record in majors next year by adopting the same positive approach.

"When I qualified for this tournament, I definitely decided that I'm going to just go for it and I'm good enough," Svitolina said.

"I'm going to trust my game, going to trust myself. Here I am in the final, so it's something that's...a really special moment for me, and I think definitely for the future it's something that I can be proud of.

"I was just telling myself, Next point, just go for it, don't wait for anything. Just be out there. As my coach said, 'Just show up and, you know, do the job. And then if you lose, you have no regrets.'

"That's I think what I did. For me, that really showed that I can play great tennis in big stages. That's what matters for me. I think it's good step for me for the future and for the grand slams, as well."

Stephens reached the final by fighting back to beat Karolina Pliskova 0-6 6-4 6-1 in the second semi-final.