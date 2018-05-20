Raonic pulls out of French Open

Injury-plagued former world number three Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the French Open.

The 2016 Wimbledon runner-up retired from the Monte Carlo Masters last month due to a knee problem, but returned to action at the Madrid Open.

Raonic was beaten by fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the third round in the Spanish capital and that will be his last appearance on clay this year.

The 27-year-old on Sunday revealed he will not play at Roland Garros as he attempts to get back to full fitness.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am withdrawing from @rolandgarros. I have many great memories there, but I know I need to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court," Raonic tweeted.

"Thank you all for your support and see you soon on the grass."

Raonic has never been beyond the quarter-final of the second grand slam of the year in Paris.