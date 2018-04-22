English
Nadal beats Nishikori to win 11th Monte Carlo Masters title

Rafael Nadal romped to a record 11th Monte Carlo Masters title by brushing aside Kei Nishikori in Sunday's final to retain the world number one ranking.

The 31-year-old saw off Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 to become the first man to win a tournament 11 times in the Open era with his 76th ATP Tour triumph.
Nadal's 31st Masters title is also an outright record, pulling him out of a tie with Novak Djokovic.
