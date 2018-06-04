Murray returns to practice courts as injury rehab continues

Andy Murray's mother Judy has confirmed the former world number one is back on the practice courts as he steps up his recovery from hip surgery.

The three-time major champion has been out of action since his quarter-final exit to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon in July 2017.

After undergoing an operation at the start of this year, Murray's rehabilitation has been a long process and in March he announced his scheduled return at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, set to begin next week.

With Wimbledon starting on July 2, Murray's objective of making a comeback for the grass-court season is still within reach, according to his mother.

"He's doing the rehabilitation. He's been back on the court in the last couple of days," she told BBC Sport.

"His goal was always to try and be ready for the grass-court season and that is still his goal, so fingers crossed.

"Any player who has been out injured, it takes you a bit of time to get back to top form.

"When he had his back surgery in 2013 he was back playing within three months, but it took him the best part of a year to get back to his top form.

"You need matches to build up your match fitness. You are not going to come back and start where you left off.

"He will be guided by his body and how he feels. He is the only person who knows how he feels.

"The most important thing is he gets fit again for the long term and any top athlete would tell you they would not come back until they felt they could give 100 per cent, especially in a major like Wimbledon."