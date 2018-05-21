Murray expected to return at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships

Tournament director Marcel Hunze expects Andy Murray to make his comeback at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships next month.

Murray has been out of action since Wimbledon last year and targeted a return for the grass-court season after undergoing hip surgery in January.

The three-time grand slam champion was reported to have suffered a setback in his recovery, but Hunze says he is still scheduled play in S-Hertogenbosch.

"After consulting his team, we don't have any reason to doubt his participation." he told BBC Scotland.

"Andy is on the entry list. We are looking forward to welcoming Andy here for his comeback on the tour."

The event in the Netherlands gets under way on June 11.