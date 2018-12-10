Man behind Naomi Osaka's rise wins WTA Coach of the Year

Naomi Osaka's coach Sascha Bajin has been named as the first WTA Coach of the Year.

Bajin was recognised as the coach who "serves as an ambassador of the sport and brings coaching to the forefront of the game" in addition to success achieved on the court.

His tutelage saw Osaka enjoy a breakthrough year in which she beat Serena Williams in a US Open final overshadowed by controversy to win her first grand slam.

That triumph came after she claimed her first WTA title in March by triumphing at Indian Wells.

As well as his exploits with Osaka, Bajin also served as a Gold Member of the newly implemented WTA Coach Program, with the governing body praising him for helping promote and enhance women's tennis by participating in tennis clinics, panel discussions and media interviews throughout 2018.