Lucky loser Cecchinato reaches first final in Budapest

Marco Cecchinato is through to his maiden ATP final after recording a hard-fought victory over Andreas Seppi at the Hungarian Open.

Cecchinato - who only progressed to the main draw as a lucky loser after suffering defeat in the final round of qualifying - beat his fellow Italian 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 after two hours and 18 minutes on court in Budapest.

The world number 92 lost the first set and trailed 4-2 in the second before producing an impressive comeback, crucially breaking in the sixth game of the decider then serving out for the match.

"It is very strange because I lost last week [in qualifying] and tomorrow I will play the final," Cecchinato told the ATP Tour website. "I am very happy."

The tournament is certain to see a first-time winner on the ATP Tour, despite the identity of Cecchinato's opponent yet to be known.

Aljaz Bedene and John Millman were level at one set apiece when bad light suspended play, the duo set to return to court on Sunday to complete their semi-final.

Australian Millman's quarter-final match was also delayed into a second day - he completed a 2-6 6-1 6-4 triumph over Yannick Maden on Saturday to reach the last four.