Kasatkina into uncharted territory with Wozniacki win

Daria Kasatkina reeled off three games on the spin to dump Caroline Wozniacki out of the French Open in double-quick time on Monday.

Following a suspension due to bad light a day prior, the two competitors resumed on Court Philippe Chatrier with Kasatkina a set up with the second finely balanced at 3-3.

But any hopes of a Wozniacki turnaround were swiftly ended as the 14th seed completed a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 success to reach her maiden grand slam quarter-final, where she will face US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

It was suggested Sunday's postponement worked against Kasatkina, but the Russian showed no signs of having lost any momentum as she opened with a comfortable hold before putting her opponent under the pump in the next.

A couple of colossal forehands set up break points and, although Wozniacki fought back on both occasions, she had no answer at the third time of asking as Kasatkina's relentless pressure forced another mistake.

And Kasatkina showed no nerves in serving out the match, a convincing hold secured when the second seed - who consequently fell out of the battle to be world number one - went wide to bow out in disappointingly swift fashion.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Kasatkina [14] bt Wozniacki [2] 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Kasatkina – 23/35

Wozniacki – 19/33

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Kasatkina – 1/6

Wozniacki – 0/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Kasatkina – 4/10

Wozniacki – 3/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Kasatkina – 80

Wozniacki – 69

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Kasatkina – 64/28

Wozniacki – 57/45

TOTAL POINTS

Kasatkina – 77

Wozniacki – 72