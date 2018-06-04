I honestly didn't think I played badly - Wozniacki with no regrets after French Open exit

Caroline Wozniacki refused to use the overnight break as an excuse for her French Open exit after losing in straight sets to Daria Kasatkina.

The fourth-round clash was suspended due to bad light in Paris on Sunday, with the score at 3-3 in the second set after Kasatkina had prevailed in a tie-break to win the opener.

Returning to Court Philippe Chatrier early on Monday, Wozniacki's hopes of a comeback disappeared in a hurry as she lost three games in a row to tumble out of the tournament.

While admitting the delay was far from ideal, the second-seeded Dane felt she did little wrong at the resumption, instead praising Kasatkina's play during the short session.

Asked about the difficulties of playing a match across two days, she told the media: "It's definitely not easy, but it's the same for both, obviously. You just try and recoup and regroup and come back and get a strong start.

"I honestly didn't think I played badly this morning. She didn't miss one ball, and she was playing very close to the lines.

"I was trying what I could, but it just wasn't enough today."

Kasatkina's 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 success sees the Russian reach the last eight of a grand slam for the first time in her career.

The 14th seed will next face reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens - and Wozniacki would not be surprised to see her conqueror progress further on the red dirt.

"I think the clay, for sure, is her surface," Wozniacki said of Kasatkina. "Any slow surface, I think, suits her, because she tries to slow the pace down.

"She doesn't give you two of the same balls, so she changes the pace. But she tries to slow it down, and then, once she has the opportunity, she's going to go in and hit one really hard and then slow it down again.

"I think the slower the surface is, the better for her. She has very good hands and good angles."