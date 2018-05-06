Gasquet knocks out Berdych in Madrid

Richard Gasquet produced a straight-sets victory over Tomas Berdych in the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday, winning 6-4 6-2.

Berdych was a finalist in this event in 2012 but it was the world number 29 who booked his place in round two in the Spanish capital.

A single break was enough for the Frenchman to claim the opening set and his gain in the first game of the second set him on the way to wrapping up the win.

Gasquet will face Karen Khachanov or a qualifier in the second round.

In the day's only other main draw match, Denis Shapovalov cruised to a 6-1 6-4 win against Tennys Sandgren.