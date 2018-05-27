English
Fourth seed Svitolina sees off Tomljanovic to reach second round

Fourth seed Svitolina battles past Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5,6-3 to reach the second round of the French Open

Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina battled to a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic to reach the French Open second round on Sunday.
The 23-year-old, who won her second consecutive Italian Open title last weekend, will next play either 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone or Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova.


Svitolina made a nervous start on Court Suzanne Lenglen, falling 5-1 down, but battled back and levelled the opening set as Tomljanovic dumped a backhand into the net after a bruising point.


The Australian's collapse was complete as Svitolina wrapped up the set with six consecutive games. The world number four saved a break point in the first game of the second set and finished off an ultimately comfortable victory on her first match point as Tomljanovic fired wide.
 

