Fourth seed Svitolina sees off Tomljanovic to reach second round



Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina battled to a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic to reach the French Open second round on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who won her second consecutive Italian Open title last weekend, will next play either 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone or Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova.



Svitolina made a nervous start on Court Suzanne Lenglen, falling 5-1 down, but battled back and levelled the opening set as Tomljanovic dumped a backhand into the net after a bruising point.



The Australian's collapse was complete as Svitolina wrapped up the set with six consecutive games. The world number four saved a break point in the first game of the second set and finished off an ultimately comfortable victory on her first match point as Tomljanovic fired wide.

