Tennis

Federer gets Paris walkover as injured Raonic withdraws

After beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in a match featuring three tie-breaks, Milos Raonic withdrew from the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Roger Federer has been handed a walkover into round three of the Paris Masters after Milos Raonic withdrew through injury.

Raonic came through a gruelling contest with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday, eventually prevailing 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5).

However, the Canadian has now pulled out of the tournament citing a right elbow problem, bringing an end to a disappointing and injury-riddled season.

As a result, Federer is through to the last 16 without playing a match, having enjoyed a bye in the first round.

The 20-time grand slam champion won his 99th career title in Basel last week and is looking for crown number 100 in Paris.

