Cahill announces Halep split for family reasons

Darren Cahill has announced that he will not coach world number one Simona Halep next year due to family reasons.

The Australian helped Halep win a first grand slam title at the French Open in June and finish at the top of the rankings for a second straight year.

Cahill revealed on Friday that he will take a break in 2019, giving up his "dream job" with the Romanian so he can spend more time with his children.

"I would like to announce that Simona and I will not be continuing our partnership in 2019 purely for family reasons on my part." Cahill posted on Instagram.

.

"After much thought and discussion, and many years with 30 plus weeks on the road away from my family, I've decided to take a 12 month break from coaching to be home more for support as our children enter important stages of their lives with the final year of high school, sports and college preparations all becoming more time consuming.

"I'd like to thank Simona for the last 4 amazing years. Her understanding, personality, work ethic, generosity and professionalism made it a pleasure to stand by her side as her coach.

"She's a young woman of total class and someone I respect greatly which is something more important than any result achieved.

"Basically, I had the dream job and I want to thank her for making it that way, and the opportunity to work with someone so talented and dedicated.

"I wish Simo and her team nothing but continued success and I look forward to supporting her from the sidelines next year."