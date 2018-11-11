Anderson overpowers Thiem in ATP Finals opener

Kevin Anderson hit the ground running on his ATP Finals debut with a straight-sets victory over Dominic Thiem in the first match of the tournament.

Anderson did not face a solitary break point and won 91 per cent of points behind his powerful first serve in a 6-3 7-6 (12-10) win in the Group Lleyton Hewitt opener at the O2 Arena on Sunday.

Fourth seed Anderson struck 30 winners and served 13 aces in a powerful performance, claiming the only break of the first set before saving two set points in a tie-break to see off Thiem.

Thiem has failed to make it out of the round-robin stage in his two previous appearances in London and although he showed flashes of his class, the sixth seed was unable to prevent a seventh loss in nine meetings with Anderson.

Anderson stamped his authority on the match with an impressive start, putting Thiem under pressure and getting the break for a 3-1 lead when the Austrian drilled a forehand long.

The towering South African earned another break point with a superbly executed backhand stop volley and although Thiem's unforced errors were mounting, a battling hold reduced the deficit to 4-2.

Anderson saw another two break points come and go as Thiem got himself out of trouble with glorious winners, but he was a set down after crashing a forehand into the net.

Thiem was not doing himself any favours, though, making unforced errors at key moments - including a glaring miss with a wild forehand at the net - as Anderson made it 4-4 after being let off the hook.

World number eight Thiem saved three match points, but Anderson fended off a second set point with a booming ace and conjured up a majestic forehand winner on the run before sealing the victory with another ace.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Anderson [4] bt Thiem [6] 6-3 7-6 (12-10)

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Anderson – 30/22

Thiem – 23/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Anderson – 13/4

Thiem – 5/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Anderson – 1/7

Thiem – 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Anderson – 61

Thiem – 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Anderson – 91/57

Thiem – 80/60

TOTAL POINTS

Anderson – 76

Thiem – 67