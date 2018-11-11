English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Tennis

Anderson overpowers Thiem in ATP Finals opener

Anderson overpowers Thiem in ATP Finals opener

Getty Images

Kevin Anderson hit the ground running on his ATP Finals debut with a straight-sets victory over Dominic Thiem in the first match of the tournament.

Anderson did not face a solitary break point and won 91 per cent of points behind his powerful first serve in a 6-3 7-6 (12-10) win in the Group Lleyton Hewitt opener at the O2 Arena on Sunday.

Fourth seed Anderson struck 30 winners and served 13 aces in a powerful performance, claiming the only break of the first set before saving two set points in a tie-break to see off Thiem.

Thiem has failed to make it out of the round-robin stage in his two previous appearances in London and although he showed flashes of his class, the sixth seed was unable to prevent a seventh loss in nine meetings with Anderson.

Anderson stamped his authority on the match with an impressive start, putting Thiem under pressure and getting the break for a 3-1 lead when the Austrian drilled a forehand long.

The towering South African earned another break point with a superbly executed backhand stop volley and although Thiem's unforced errors were mounting, a battling hold reduced the deficit to 4-2.

Anderson saw another two break points come and go as Thiem got himself out of trouble with glorious winners, but he was a set down after crashing a forehand into the net.

Thiem was not doing himself any favours, though, making unforced errors at key moments - including a glaring miss with a wild forehand at the net - as Anderson made it 4-4 after being let off the hook.

World number eight Thiem saved three match points, but Anderson fended off a second set point with a booming ace and conjured up a majestic forehand winner on the run before sealing the victory with another ace.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Anderson [4] bt Thiem [6] 6-3 7-6 (12-10)

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Anderson – 30/22
Thiem – 23/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Anderson – 13/4
Thiem – 5/3

BREAK POINTS WON
Anderson – 1/7
Thiem – 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Anderson – 61
Thiem – 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Anderson – 91/57
Thiem – 80/60

TOTAL POINTS
Anderson – 76
Thiem – 67

Dominic Thiem Kevin Anderson ATP Finals
Previous Cahill announces Halep split for family reasons
Read
Cahill announces Halep split for family reasons
Next Federer crashes to Nishikori in ATP Finals opener
Read
Federer crashes to Nishikori in ATP Finals opener