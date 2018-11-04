You can watch the Live Match Stream of Udinese Vs AC Milan via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Chance! Patrick Cutrone sticks the palms of Udinese keeper Juan Musso.

Chance! Suso shapes to shoot! The curling shot just leaps past the far post!

AC Milan is having a snoop around the stadium ahead of the game, which kicks off in about 30 minutes or so! Paolo Maldini is looking very dapper in that suit!

Squadra e dirigenza allo stadio per #UdineseMilan pic.twitter.com/8Oy1KrapOj — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 4, 2018

Now for AC Milan! Suso who has been one of AC Milan's inform players starts in midfield, Genaro Gattuso has also gone for the strike partnership of Gonzalo Higuaín & Patrick Cutrone to lead the line.

La formazione rossonera che scenderà in campo alla Dacia Arena#UdineseMilan #ANewMilan pic.twitter.com/7rDPEueYPy — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 4, 2018

We have team news! First up Udinese! Rodrigo De Paul is the man to watch for the hosts, the Argentine striker has five goals and three assits in ten league games so far this season!

Good evening and welcome to the Live Updates of Udinese Vs AC Milan! It's the big game in Italy this evening, and beIN SPORTS have you covered with Live Updates, Team News & the goals as they go in. Stick around, it promises to be a cracker at the Stadio Friuli (my favourite Italian football stadium name incidentally) as Milan look to push up into the giddy heights of fourth place with a victory.