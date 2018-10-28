Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Napoli Vs Roma via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Goals/ Highlights

14- Goal! Roma take the lead! Stephan El Shaarawy with the goal!

Live Updates

Now for Roma! Edin Dzeko starts up front, Roma look like they will be playing a 4-5-1 formation.

TEAM NEWS | 📋 | Here is our starting XI for tonight’s game against Napoli!



Daje! 🐺 #ASRoma #NapoliRoma pic.twitter.com/vShAdAPYUI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 28, 2018

Team News! We have some team news! First Up Napoli! Lorenzo Insigne (My favourite footballer plying his trade in Italy, FYI) is starting up front, whilst Marek Hamsik starts in central midfield. Dries Mertens is on the bench.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of the Derby del Sole between Napoli & Roma. These two sides have developed quite the rivalry down the years and are set to battle it out at the Stadio San Paolo. As ever stick around for the latest team news, Live Match Commentary and Live video highlights of the goals as they go in!

Match Information

Channel- 11HD

Kick-Off - 22:30

Stadium- Stadio San Paolo, Napoli

Watch online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT.