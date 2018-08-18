Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli career started memorably on Saturday evening as Lorenzo Insigne's stunning second-half strike gave the Neapolitans a hard-fought 2-1 win over Lazio.

It wasn't all easy for Napoli, who looked outclassed for large swathes of the first period at the Stadio Olimpico. Lazio made the perfect start on the 25th minute as Ciro Immobile breezed past three Napoli defenders before unleashing an unstoppable curling shot into the top corner, beating Orestis Karnezis with ease.

Napoli slowly got their way back into the contest, and Arkadiusz Milik did pounce on a rebound from a Zielinski although the goal was correctly disallowed after VAR revealed that Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly fouled Stefan Radu in the buildup.

However Milik wasn't to be denied, and the Polish international latched onto a knockdown from Callejon minutes before the break to get Napoli level.

Ancelotti's side turned the game decisively in their favour on the hour mark with a goal of real quality. Elseid Hysaj's cross was knocked down by Alan into the path of Lorenzo Insigne who struck the ball first time, sweetly curling into the top corner. Napoli will now begin to turn their attention to AC Milan one of Ancelotti's former clubs next weekend.

Goals

Insigne with a belter! Napoli lead 2-1

Milik levels up on the stroke of half-time! 1-1

Ciro Immobile puts Lazio into the lead with a screamer!

Live Updates

Preamble

Milik leads the line for Napoli, new keeper David Ospina is on the bench, as is Dries Mertens.

We have team news! First up Lazio! Immobile leads the line, Sergej Milinković-Savić starts in central midfield!

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Lazio Vs Napoli! It's a corker in Rome as Lazio welcome Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli side. Who will come out on top? As ever, follow all the latest updates, action & match highlights via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Lazio welcome a new look Napoli side to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the second game of the Serie A season.

After just missing out on Champions League football during the final game of the season to Inter Milan, Lazio will be looking for a statement victory against the Neapolitans on Saturday evening. It’s been a summer of change for the Rome club, with a host of big names leaving the side leaving Simone Inzaghi to rebuild the side ahead of a run in the Europa League.

With Felipe Anderson, Stefan de Vrij & keeper Federico Marchetti all leaving in the close season, Inzaghi has had to balance the books this summer for his team. Joaquín Correa, Francesco Acerbi & Silvio Proto have come in to fill the gaps.

As of now, midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who had such a crucial role in the side has not moved on. The Serbian international caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest sides after an impressive cameo for his country at Russia 2018. If Lazio can resist any bids for the all-action midfielder, they could push on again for Champions League football.

Lazio Predicted Team

Proto, Radu, Acerbi, Cáceres, Marušić, Wallace, Badelj, Parolo, Correa, Milinković-Savić, Immobile

How to watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

TV Channel- HD 4

Kick-off- 21:30

Stadium- Stadio Olimpico, Rome

It’s all change for Napoli also, who went so close to pushing Juventus all the way to the Serie A title. Head coach Mauritzo Sarri has moved on to Premier League side Chelsea along with influential midfielder Jorginho.

Despite the loss of key assets to the side, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis pulled off quite the coup to convince Carlo Ancelotti to return back to Italy to coach the side. Ancelotti has had trophy laden stints across Europe with Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich. The signing of Ancelotti could be decisive in breaking the dominance of Juventus in Serie A.

In transfer news, the headline signing is Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz who has been brought in as a direct replacement for Jorginho. The 22-year old is likely to make his League debut in Rome, and should he keep up his pre-season form, should play the majority of his sides games from central midfield. Napoli are also in the market for a first choice keeper, following Pepe Reina’s move to AC Milan. Premier League keepers David Ospina & Simon Mignolet are the latest names to be linked.

Napoli Predicted team

Karnezis, Chiricheș, Maksimović, Mário Rui, Hysaj, Allan, Rog, Insigne, Hamšík. Fabián Ruiz, Milik

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter Lazio take on Napoli.