Napoli remained second in Serie A coming back from a goal down to register a 2-1 win against Genoa on Saturday evening. The contest at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris was stopped for 13 minutes after a rainstorm. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side class prevailed thanks to a Fabian Ruiz strike and a Davide Biraschi own goal with ten minutes left to play.

With twenty minutes on the clock, Genoa took an unlikely lead when Christian Kouame rose at the back post to nod in the cross from Romulo. It was the second goal of the season for the young Ivorian striker. As the first half came to a close, Napoli missed two guilt edge chances to level the contest with Alan missing a key chance, whilst Arkadiusz Milik saw his chance cleared off the line.

Into the second half, Ancelotti made changes with Milik and Piotr Zielinski making way for Dries Mertens and Fabian Ruiz. The heavens opened on the 59th minute halting play for 13 minutes. Mertens and Fabian Ruiz combined minutes later for Napoli to draw later with the Spanish midfielder sweeping the ball into the corner.

Genoa were furious when Napoli turned the game around in chaotic fashion, as Mario Rui’s free-kick took several deflections, eventually bouncing in off Davide Biraschi.