Match Report

Gianluigi Donnarumma made a superb save as AC Milan had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Torino in Serie A, while Patrick Cutrone was left to rue a glorious opportunity missed late on.

Gennaro Gattuso was able to welcome back Gonzalo Higuain from suspension for Sunday's encounter at San Siro, but it was Donnarumma who took the limelight with a magnificent stop to deny Iago Falque in the fifth minute.

VAR was used to rightly dismiss Milan penalty appeals on the stroke of half-time, with Donnarumma having earlier been on form again to deny Andrea Belotti.

Donnarumma's efforts ultimately secured the point for Milan, although Cutrone's miss from close-range in the closing stages cost them the maximum haul.

Donnarumma fumbled Koffi Djidji's crisp strike early on, but Milan had their goalkeeper to thank when he reached to his left to somehow tip Falque's close-range header over.

Belotti volleyed over as Torino continued to threaten, though the striker's profligacy would have been punished had Salvatore Sirigu not been equal to Patrick Cutrone's effort.

Donnarumma's reflexes were tested again when he got down to parry Belotti's deflected strike wide, while Milan had appeals for a penalty turned down when the referee – with the assistance of VAR – decided that Nicolas Nkoulou had not handled from Higuain's shot.

Torino's pressure continued after the restart – Armando Izzo heading off target before Hakan Calhanoglu struck wide at the other end.

Substitute Samu Castillejo injected some much-needed pace into Milan's attack, and their breakthrough finally came in the 87th minute, only for Cutrone to slice wide from six yards out as Gattuso's side had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Goals/ Highlights

86- Chance! Just how did Patrick Cutrone miss that chance? Yards out, the goal at his mercy the Italian striker smashes the ball wide. Sums up the contest.

80- Chance! Suso smashes the side netting! It's still 0-0 at the San Siro!

55- Torino are ramping up the pressure on Milan, Armando Izzo heads over the bar!

5- Chance! What a save from Donarumma to deny Iago Falque! The AC Milan stopper pulls of a great reaction save to save the goal-bound header!

Peep! We are underway at the San Siro! It's not the best start...

Live Updates

Preamble

We have the Torino team news! It's a full strength team for the Turin side. In good news former Watford boss Walter Matzarri is back in the dugout after suffering a recent health scare.

AC Milan have arrived at the San Siro and look quite dapper!

San Siro welcomes the Rossoneri 📸

The teams are in! First up AC Milan! Chelsea loanee Tiémoué Bakayoko starts in central midfield, Patrick Cutrone & Gonzalo Higuaín lead the line!

Here's our line-up for #MilanTorino 🔴⚫️

Can Torino beat AC Milan? It's going to be a tough ask for Il Toro You have to go all the way back to November 2001 to find a Torino win in this match, Cristiano Lucarelli scored the only goal of the game. Why don't you enjoy the goal in these vintage highlights below!

Kick-off in just under an hour! Fancy some AC Milan Vs Torino action to get you in the mood? Of course you do!