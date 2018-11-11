You can watch the Live Match Stream of AC Milan Vs Juventus via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Match Report

Juventus maintained their undefeated start to the Serie A season with a routine 2-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday evening. Goals in either half from Mario Manzukic & Cristiano Ronaldo made for a comfortable contest for the Bianconeri. As for Gonzalo Higuain, he missed a penalty in the first half and was later sent off late in the second half.

It didn't take long for Juventus to take the lead. Alex Sandro launched a deep cross to the back post, and a returning Mario Manzukic was on hand to outleap Gianluigi Donnarumma and plant the ball into the back of the net. The game was not even seven minutes old.

Just before half-time and Milan could have drawn level. Medhi Benatia was adjudged to have handled the ball, and after a VAR judgement, the penalty was awarded. Gonzalo Higuain stepped up, with the intention of scoring against his former employers, but Juve stopper Wojciech Szczęsny had other ideas producing a solid save to his left-hand side to deny the Argentinian striker.

Juventus put the game beyond all doubt eight minutes from time as Ronaldo pounced on rebound for his eighth league goal of the season. Whilst two minutes later, Higuain reacted angrily to a yellow card leaving little choice for the referee to give the former Juve striker a straight red card.

Goals

81 Goal! Cristiano Ronaldo pounces on the rebound, and lashes the ball into the top corner!

7- Goal! That didnt take long! Mario Manzukic heads Juve into the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Juve! Mario Manzukic leads the line! Pjanic anchors midfield, former AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonnuci is on the bench!

Team News! First up AC Milan! It's a big complex video. All you need to know, Gonzalo Higuain starts against his parent club :)

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for AC Milan Vs Juventus. AC Milan are looking for their fourth consecutive win in the league but will have a tough against league leaders Juve who have yet to taste defeat this season. Whilst in an interesting twist to the tale former Juve striker Gonzalo Higuaín is allowed to play against his former side, he won't score? Will he?! Anyway join me for all the prematch team-news, Live Match commentary and goals as they go in!