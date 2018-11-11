You can watch the Live Match Stream of AC Milan Vs Juventus via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Goals

7- Goal! That didnt take long! Mario Manzukic heads Juve into the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Juve! Mario Manzukic leads the line! Pjanic anchors midfield, former AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonnuci is on the bench!

Team News! First up AC Milan! It's a big complex video. All you need to know, Gonzalo Higuain starts against his parent club :)

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for AC Milan Vs Juventus. AC Milan are looking for their fourth consecutive win in the league but will have a tough against league leaders Juve who have yet to taste defeat this season. Whilst in an interesting twist to the tale former Juve striker Gonzalo Higuaín is allowed to play against his former side, he won't score? Will he?! Anyway join me for all the prematch team-news, Live Match commentary and goals as they go in!