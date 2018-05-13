Roma Vs Juventus- Live Updates, Team News, Streaming Information

Preamble

Now for Juventus! Buffon drops to the bench. Dybala, Mandzukic and Higuain leads the line. Spicy!

Juventus XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain



Bench: Buffon, Pinsoglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Howedes, Lichtsteiner, Asamoah, Marchisio, Matuidi, Sturaro, Bentancur, Douglas Costa#RomaJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 13, 2018

Parp that Team news horn! First up Roma! Cengiz Under (The Undertaker!) joins Dzeko in attack!

Preview

Juventus as on the cusp of winning their seventh consecutive Serie A title and know that just a point against Roma will be enough. Roma is already assured of Champions League football next season after Inter Milan's 2-1 defeat to Sassoulo. Although the Giallorossi will be determined to at least try and stop their rivals win the title till the final game of the season. As ever you can watch the game Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Roma is set to be without three key players for the Sunday evening match at the Stadio Olimpico. Greek defender Kostas Manolas who scored the winner against Barcelona to knock the Spanish side out of the Champions League has a thigh injury, Diego Perotti has an ankle complaint and midfielder Kevin Strootman is a doubt with a rib injury.

Predicted Lineup Roma

Alisson; Kolarov, Jesus, Fazio, Florenzi; Nainggolan, Rossi, Strootman; Shaarawy, Dzeko, Under

As for Juventus, this will be their second visit to the Stadio Olimpico in four days following their 4-0 Coppa Italia triumph against AC Milan on Wednesday evening. Massimiliano Allegri has been heavily linked with the vacant Arsenal job in recent days, and the Italian coach will be eager to wrap up the league title before talking about his future at the Turin club. Juventus have only one key absentee heading into the game, with Juan Cudardro suspended for the match.

Predicted Lineup Juventus

Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Rugani, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Higuain, Dybala

It certainly promises to be a fascinating tie when Roma take on title-chasing Juventus on Sunday evening. As ever, you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.