Lazio edged past Torino 1-0 to remain in fourth place and keep their Champions League dream alive. Lazio is currently on level points with local rivals Roma, with Inter Milan four points behind in fifth.

Simone Inzaghi’s side had the better of the contest and really should have taken the lead from the penalty spot. Unfortunately Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto saw his penalty saved by Sirigu in the Torino goal.

One point of concern for Lazio fans will be that Serie A top-scorer Ciro Immobile limped off injured. Ten minutes after the restart Lazio took a deserved lead as Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's header giving Lazio all three points at Torino.

The final game of the season will see Lazio host Inter. Which could be a straight shoot-out for Champions League football.